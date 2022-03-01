'We are not even close to it' - Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool quadruple

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp played down talk that his side can win an unprecedented quadruple this season, insisting the Merseyside club are not even close to doing so.

Victory over Chelsea after a penalty shootout on Sunday gave Liverpool the first English major trophy this season in the form of the League Cup, and they remain fighting for three further honours.

Klopp's side are in a strong position to reach Champions League last eight, have closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points, and are favourites to beat Norwich City in their FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday.