AmaZulu and Stellenbosch still winless in Premiership this season

AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC remain winless in the DStv Premiership this year after their 2-2 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.

Matarr Ceesay (34th minute) and Thembela Sikhakhane (76th) scored for Usuthu while goals from Ashley du Preez (29th) and Juan Ortiz (60th) earned Stellies a point on the road.

Both teams approached the Premiership clash with a sizeable monkey on their backs that they desperately needed to shake off with a win.

Despite Usuthu having performed exceptionally in the group stages of the Caf Champions League, things have not gone according to plan on the domestic front for the Durbanites.

The last time they registered a win was when they stunned log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in December.

Steve Barker-coached Stellies last tasted victory against struggling TS Galaxy, also during the festive season.

The two clubs were also both knocked out of the Nedbank Cup last-32 since their return from the Africa Cup of Nations recess.

But for a moment on Wednesday, it seemed like Barker was on his way to registering Stellies' first victory of the year when Ashley du Preez scored to give his team the lead.

Du Preez’s goal helped Usuthu pick themselves up from a sluggish start as they fought and quickly restored parity through Gambian Ceesay five minutes later.

Stellies returned to the field after the break with a renewed intent to claim maximum points and hard work paid off on the hour-mark when Ortiz scored their second goal.

However, the visitors once again failed to protect their lead as they allowed fullback Thembela Sikhakhane to equalise for Usuthu with 14 minutes to full time.