PODCAST | Morena, man of the moment
02 March 2022 - 06:00
Thapelo Morena joins me on SportsLIVE with BBK as we look back to his moment of magic — the solitary strike that saw Mamelodi Sundowns earn an historic victory against Al Ahly in Egypt.
We also chat Bafana Bafana and DStv Premiership.
