PODCAST | Morena, man of the moment

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
02 March 2022 - 06:00
Mamelodi Sundowns' Thapelo Morena celebrates scoring against Al Ahly.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thapelo Morena joins me on SportsLIVE with BBK as we look back to his moment of magic — the solitary strike that saw Mamelodi Sundowns earn an historic victory against Al Ahly in Egypt.

We also chat Bafana Bafana and DStv Premiership.

