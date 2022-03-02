Soccer

Swiss tycoon Wyss considering Abramovich offer to buy Chelsea

02 March 2022 - 12:40 By Reuters
Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out as he considers to buy Chelsea.
Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out as he considers to buy Chelsea.
Image: Ruben Sprich

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering buying football club Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now.

"I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Abramovich's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out.

"Abramovich is asking for far too much at the moment.

"You know: Chelsea owes him 2 billion pounds. But Chelsea has no money. Meaning: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," Wyss told the newspaper.

On Saturday, Abramovich said he was giving "stewardship" of the club to trustees of their charitable foundation after calls for him to be subject to sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, several Russian individuals and entities have been put under sanctions by the UK government, and some British opposition lawmakers have said Abramovich should be included on that list.

Chris Bryant said the UK should seize Abramovich's assets and bar him from owning the football club.

The move to pass day-to-day control of the club to the foundation trustees, which includes the club's American chairman Bruce Buck, did not change Abramovich's status as owner of the club.

Wyss said Abramovich's exact sales price was still unclear.

"I can well imagine joining Chelsea with partners. But first I have to check the general conditions carefully.

"What I can already say, though, is that I certainly won't do something like that on my own. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six or seven investors."

Abramovich bought the West London club in 2003 and his investment has helped produce the most successful era in the team's history - winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Uefa Champions League twice.

MORE

Roman Abramovich is offloading London homes, British MP claims

Roman Abramovich is selling his London properties although he is not being targeted for sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
News
1 hour ago

Chelsea 'praying for peace' over 'horrific' situation in Ukraine

Premier League club Chelsea, owned by Russian Roman Abramovich, issued a statement on Sunday saying they are praying for peace and described the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Liverpool cup win can fuel multiple trophy chase

Manchester City showed against Everton on Saturday that they know how to grind out three points
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo Soccer
  2. Mngqithi reveals Sundowns’ plan that sank Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Cairo Soccer
  3. Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in ... Soccer
  4. ‘It’s coming home’ — Fans celebrate Sundowns win over Al Ahly Soccer
  5. Impressive Royal AM see off SuperSport to go second Soccer

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA