Sundowns in discussions to take their crunch Al Ahly match to FNB Stadium

The potentially explosive Caf Champions League group stages clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly is likely to take place at FNB Stadium next weekend.

The Brazilians were forced to take their previous Champions League match against Al Hilal to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg where they beat the Sudanese 1-0 last month.

It appears the Brazilians technical team were not happy with the some of the facilities at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and they are in advanced discussions with Stadium Management SA to move their match to Johannesburg.

Stadium Management CEO Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that they have had discussions with Sundowns about hosting the match at the iconic venue.

“They (Sundowns) have been in discussions with us regarding this match but nothing has been finalised yet. I am waiting for Sundowns officials to come back to us but in all probability the match is going to take place at FNB Stadium,” said Grobbelaar.

Asked after their 3-0 win over TS Galaxy on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they are looking to play the match away from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“We are looking at trying other stadiums for the Al Ahly game based on the condition that Royal Bafokeng Stadium was in the last time around but nothing is yet confirmed.

“We are hopeful that we will play that match somewhere else except Royal Bafokeng, it is just a matter of time before Caf responds to our wish and we will them take it from there.”

Loftus, Lucas Moripe and Tuks Stadiums in Pretoria are not available for Sundowns because they don’t meet some of the stringent criteria set by Caf for venues to host international and continental club matches.