Maritzburg stun Sundowns for first league win over the Brazilians in a decade
Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United during their drama filled DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.
In what turned out to be their first league win over Sundown in more than a decade, Maritzburg needed a successful last gasp penalty by substitute attacker Amadou Soukouna.
When Soukouna beat Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene for what turned out to be the winner, Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane had been denied from the spot by Maritzburg goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt minutes earlier.
Before the drama of the two penalties occurred in the closing stages, they were tied 1-1 after first half goals by Peter Shalulile and Alfred Ndengane.
Though they dropped all the away points, the Brazilians still enjoys a healthy 16-point lead over second-placed Kaizer Chefs who beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby earlier in the day.
On the other, Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp will be relieved as this victory keeps them above the relegation zone with 21 points from as many outings.
From this defeat, their second of the season so far this league campaign, Sundowns will turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Tuesday afternoon where they host amateur side Mathaithai at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Sundowns were playing in their fifth consecutive away match in all competitions following trips to TS Galaxy in Mbombela, Al Ahly and Al-Merreikh in Egypt and Baroka in Polokwane.
The opening goal arrived after 36 minutes from the clever effort of Namibian hitman Shalulile who dropped down to beat Engelhardt after he connected with a delivery from Haashim Domingo.
The opener turned out to be Shalulile’s second goal in as many matches as he continues to recover from a recent goal drought that saw him go five matches without kissing the back of the net recently.
It was also Shalulile’s 15th goal of the season to match the number he scored the whole of last season where ended up as the team’s highest scorer and the second best in the league.
Sundowns’ lead did not last long as Maritzburg equalised four minutes later from a towering header by Ndengane who was at the end of a well-taken corner kick by Keegan Ritchie.
The equaliser stood but television replays showed that referee Thando Ndzandzeka missed an infringement by Ndengane who was climbing on top of Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena when he headed home.
Then came the drama of penalties.
First, Nazeer Allie handled in the box under pressure from Neo Maema to concede a penalty but Engelhardt came to his rescue as he dived the right way to deny Zwane.
There was more drama as Sundowns Mweene hacked Soukouna in the box and the substitute attacker stood up to ensure this famous victory for Maritzburg.