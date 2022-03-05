Soccer

WATCH: Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of stadiums

05 March 2022 - 14:10
Football fans have gathered outside Orlando Stadium ahead of the SowetoDerby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to push for the reopening of stadiums.
Image: National Football Supporters’ Association

Football fans gathered in large numbers outside Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning for a “peaceful protest” to put pressure on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association (SAFA) to allow fans back into stadiums.

The protest, organised by the National Football Supporters’ Association (Nafsa), is taking place before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) have thrown their weight behind the protest by fans for stadiums to be reopened for the first time since March 2020 when the country went under lockdown.

Nafsa and Safpu leadership are expected to hand over a memorandum to PSL officials before the start of the DStv Premiership match between Pirates and Chiefs.

