Ncikazi apologises to Orlando Pirates fans, says playing in Confed ‘a burden’
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has apologised to the club’s supporters and management after the Buccaneers suffered a humiliating third defeat in a row against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Amakhosi completed their DStv Premiership double over Pirates in 2021-22 with a 2-1 win at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with defenders Reeve Frosler and Eric Mathoho scoring in either half. Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah got a consolation strike for Bucs.
Pirates’ fourth defeat in their 22 league matches in 2021-22 leaves Bucs a mammoth task in their last eight matches in their aim of at least finishing in second spot, which is something that Ncikazi said is still a firm possibility.
The coach laid the blame for the defeat on Pirates’ participation in the Caf Confederation Cup, saying it is “a burden” that gives advantage to Chiefs, who are not in a Caf competition this season.
“I just want to take this opportunity to apologise to ‘Happy People’, the supporters of Orlando Pirates, and the management,” a disappointed Ncikazi said after Saturday’s defeat.
“It’s a result that this club does not deserve. You can’t lose twice to Kaizer Chiefs in one season. I just hope they [the supporters and management] still trust the process.
“You must also understand that there was a change in leadership in-between the seasons. Without making any excuses, supporters of Orlando Pirates and management don’t deserve what happened today.
“It’s highly disappointing and on behalf of the technical team, I’m just as disappointed and I really apologise. I just hope they keep faith and hope because we can still improve and be better with time.”
Ncikazi gave a message of hope to Pirates’ supporters that the team can still finish second, as long as they improve on taking their chances in matches, which he admitted is an area that has been a problem for a long time for Bucs.
“Mathematically, it’s still possible [to finish second], as long we’re in that position [fourth] that we’re in and the gap is not big,” he said.
“It’s possible and we’re not playing badly. We’re playing well — it’s in the final third when we’re supposed to take decisions where we need to improve.
“We don’t have big problems — the only one problem we have is that we don’t put the ball in the net. It’s still highly possible that we can still finish second and we’ll work for that.”
Pirates, who remain 19 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, have been blowing hot and cold in the league. Ncikazi said playing in the Confederation Cup, and the associated increased workload in matches and travel, is weighing on the club.
“Unfortunately the fact that Pirates are involved in the Confederation Cup is a burden,” he said.
“We played on Sunday [last week], on Wednesday and we played today [Saturday]. Chiefs, who are not involved in Caf, played last Saturday and they played today.
“Without complaining but the fact that we’re involved in Caf it makes the load a bit bigger. If you were to exclude Sundowns, who have got a way of doing things with Caf, and maybe it’s a lesson for us.
“But if you check all teams [playing continentally] are burdened, AmaZulu being one of them — it does create this imbalance in the team.
“Teams only concentrating on the PSL have the opportunity to be fresh and be better. But it’s a blessing and a burden.
“If you want to be a big team you must be able to play in Caf, play in the PSL and in the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday with the same squad that we played with.
“We just have to manage the situation better. If you’re a big team or you want to be big team, these are the situations that you’ll always be facing.”
