Arsenal boss Arteta says 'we should have scored more' after fourth straight win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his players for holding off a late Watford comeback to grind out a 3-2 Premier League away win on Sunday - their fourth in a row - in a game of stylish goals from both sides.

"We are getting better and better, the understanding between the players is getting better, and we should have scored more today," Arteta told BBC Sport after Watford struck late to make for a frantic final few minutes.

The Arsenal manager put the win partly down to his team's renewed fighting spirit.

"I see how willing they are every day to train and improve.

"I think they are enjoying playing together and when some days it is not your best day, you somehow manage to win and that is important," he said.