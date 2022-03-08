Gallants riding wave but will be tested against wounded Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Marumo Gallants are riding on the crest of a wave with four successive wins in all competitions in their last four matches and will be motivated to advance to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at the expense of Orlando Pirates.

Holders Gallants host Pirates in a last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane fresh from their win over Stellenbosch while the Soweto giants' wounds are open after they lost their marquee fixture in the derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

Gallants assistant coach Raymond Mdaka said their recent form will count for nothing against Pirates.

“It’s going to be one of the most difficult games we have ever played,” said Mdaka.

The last time Gallants lost a match was against Pirates in the DStv Premiership in December last year. They have since gone on a winning spree against Chippa United away, and Baroka and Stellenbosch at home before dispatching amateurs Santos in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup.