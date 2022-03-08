Pirates coach Davids: Dan Malesela ‘has done a fantastic job’ at Gallants

Fadlu Davids says Orlando Pirates can only admire “the fantastic job” Dan Malesela has done turning around Marumo Gallants, Bucs’ opponents in their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ex-TS Galaxy and many times Chippa United coach Malesela has often expressed his desire to coach a big three team in SA and, as a Pirates legend and ex-captain, Bucs would sure make for the natural destination. The Gallants coach seems to have something to prove when coaching against the team of his 1980s playing days.

“Dance” Maselela has overseen seven wins, three draws and two defeats in his 12 Premiership matches since arriving at Gallants in mid-November seeing them surge from last to 10th place.

Davids said he and co-coach Mandla Ncikazi will have to find the solution to combating a team that carries Malesela’s coaching hallmarks — a silky, skilful midfield capable of strong possession play and recycling of the ball.

“Ja, it’s a typical transformation with the way Marumo Gallants have played. They already had the players who suit the coach,” Davids said.

“[Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo, [Celimpilo] Ngema, Miguel Timm, if you talk about their three in the midfield, being able to pass the ball and move. The fantastic rotation within that midfield, deep runs from the midfield area.

“They are on a fantastic run and they’ve got a clear playing identity. It’s something that resonates with us in relation to our intensity we play at — the pace, the speed.

“But a fantastic job Dan’s done so far and you can only admire it, and see a coach’s personality that comes through within a team. We know we’re going to face a tough opponent.

“It’s not a team that really has too many shots on goal. They prefer possession and creating the perfect opportunity.

“That has been one of our strong points — not receiving too many shots on target form the opponents. So with Gallants, with their possession-based style it’s about us and how we can implement our style knowing their weaknesses too.

“But a compliment to their form and their coach, and what he’s done so far.”

Pirates go into the Nedbank clash off Saturday’s 2-1 league Soweto derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.