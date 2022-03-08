Sundowns coach Mokwena: We need to talk about mental health issues

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has pleaded with the media to shine a bigger spotlight on mental health issues for elite athletes and members of society in general.

Mokwena made the request in a virtual press conference on Downs’ readiness for their Nedbank Cup last-16 round clash against Botshabelo amateurs Mathaithai FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday evening (kickoff 6pm).

“We sit in a situation where we speak only about football during these engagements, but I would like the media to do a lot more speaking and investigation on the importance of mental health issues within our society and in particular how that affects performances at elite level,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena said poor mental health is a pandemic weighing heavily on the shoulders of footballers and other elite athletes. He said footballers have problems in their daily lives that can surface at any time, and still have to go and perform at optimum levels.

“I spoke earlier a little bit about a pandemic that could rear its ugly head in SA football, but there is one already raising its ugly head and is gaining momentum in society. It is a pandemic that is affecting the poor and the rich, it does not care about your gender, your skin colour or racial ethnicity — it attacks everybody.