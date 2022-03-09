Sundowns to study footage of Al Ahly against Pyramids ahead of gigantic match
Shortly after Mamelodi Sundowns cruised past amateurs Mathaithai to advance to the Nedbank Cup last-16 in Atteridgeville, Al Ahly swept past Pyramids to go top of the Egyptian league table.
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the Brazilians' technical team will watch footage of Ahly’s 3-0 win as they start preparations to meet Pitso Mosimane’s conquering African champions in Saturday's Caf Champions League Group A clash at FNB Stadium.
Sundowns stunned holders Ahly with a 1-0 defeat in their group match in Cairo last month, their first win over the Red Devils on Egyptian soil, to go top of Group A on seven points from three matches, three points ahead of the record 10-time winners and back-to-back defending champions.
The ruthless four-time successive SA champions now have a glorious opportunity to land a second blow and finish the job with a win on Saturday afternoon that would see them clinch a place in the quarterfinals with two matches to play.
Shortly after Downs crushed amateurs Mathaithai 6-0 on Tuesday evening, Mosimane’s Ahly kicked off their top of the table clash against unbeaten leaders Pyramids and 90 minutes later the reigning African champions displaced their Cairo title rivals. Ahly went top of the Egyptian league with a comprehensive win before they flew out to Johannesburg early on Wednesday morning.
Mokwena said the Sundowns technical team had the match recorded and were going to analyse it before going to bed on Wednesday night, and again in the days leading up to 3pm kickoff in Johannesburg.
“We know they’ve got a very important game against Pyramids tonight at 8pm and we will record that game and watch it as soon as we get home,” said Mokwena after Sundowns crushed Mathaithai.
“But the first thing is to recover and try to rest tonight and come back for training and recovery tomorrow [Wednesday].”
In the past 15 days Sundowns have travelled to Cairo where for the first time in six attempts, they didn’t just win but scored their first away goal against Ahly, then came back to SA and travelled between two provinces — KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga — for Premiership assignments.
They’ve won all those four matches — scoring 12 goals and conceding one — and while many a team would be moaning about the cramped fixture schedule, Sundowns are well equipped in personnel, are experienced enough in managing bumper-to-bumper commitments and are used to managing the strain that comes with travelling on the continent.
Mokwena said the 2016 African champions are benefiting from their experiences of regularly making appearances in the travel-intense Champions League.
“We are trying our best to manage the programme but it is a programme we enjoy and we love to be in this space where we play every three days, so there is no complaint from us,” the coach said. “It is continuity of a lot of hard work and [we have to] just knuckle down and push ourselves to the extremes.”
Sundowns can expect to be stretched to the extremes against an Ahly side fresh from intense battle against Pyramids, while the Brazilians hardly had to break a sweat against opposition from SA’s semi-professional third-tier league.
Does that, plus the travel from Cairo, mean Sundowns will arrive at FNB Stadium marginally fresher, and Ahly a margin more fatigued?
“Fortunately for me the good thing is that it does not become my concern. It is a concern that coach Pitso has to deal with,” Mokwena said.
Mokwena will not join co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela on the bench on Saturday after he was first cautioned and subsequently red-carded in the fixture in Cairo for remonstrating with match officials.
He said it will be business as usual with or without him.
“It is what it is. These things happen in football, unfortunately. The show must go on.
“At Mamelodi Sundowns no-one is more important than the team. What’s important is for the team to perform well and win the game.
“If that has to happen in my absence then so be it. I will be with the team in spirit.”