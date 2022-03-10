Malesela praises gallant effort after Marumo dump Pirates out of the cup

Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela has hailed his players for the brilliant effort they put in in knocking out Orlando Pirates 5-4 on penalties in the last-16 round of the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday night.

Malesela, who captained both Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in his 1980 playing days, appreciated the resilience shown by his team in a match he admitted could have gone either way before goalkeeper King Ndlovu stepped up to score the winning penalty immediately after making a save in sudden death.

“The character shown by the boys is so, so huge,” Malesela, whose team are defending champions of this cup, said.

“I also appreciate what the goalkeeper [Ndlovu] did and the bravery to say, ‘Hey guys, I don’t want you to miss any more, let me score my save. I want to redeem my save’.

“It’s good, but let's now focus on March 16 (Marumo host Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match on Wednesday) — let’s forget about this one. I’m also happy that we’re now in the quarterfinals, three games to go, let’s see.”

Malesela admitted it was very difficult to predict how the cup match would go because Pirates looked a better side with all the chances that they created in 120 minutes.

Marumo took the lead via Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's penalty in the 20th minute and Pirates levelled through the boot of right-back Bandile Shandu 10 minutes later. The match went to extra-time and penalties after it ended in a 1-1 stalemate.