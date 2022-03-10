Sundowns sweat over playmaker Erwin Saavedra for crunch Al Ahly clash
Mamelodi Sundowns' Bolivian playmaker Erwin Saavedra remains a doubtful starter for their crunch Caf Champions League Group A clash against Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Downs' co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, though, said the technical team are “hopeful” Saavedra might be fit in time.
The Brazilians take on the Red Devils on the back of a stunning 1-0 win over the Egyptian giants in Cairo two weekends ago and sitting on top of Group A with seven points from three matches.
Al Ahly, coached by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, are under pressure to secure a favourable result in Johannesburg and maintain their second spot or even move to the top of the log.
“On Saavedra, I cannot confirm now, but he is back in training and we are hopeful that he will make it. It still depends on how he does over the next two days,” said Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Saavedra limped off the field after 38 minutes, to be replaced by Thabiso Kutumela, in Sundowns’ 0-0 Champions League draw against Sudan's Al-Merrikh at neutral Al Salam Stadium on Cairo, the weekend before the Brazilians met Ahly in the Egyptian capital.
Mngqithi added that Sundowns have not taken a final decision on whether attacking midfielder Lebogang Maboe is ready for the rigours of Champions League football.
Maboe made a long-awaited return to action in the 6-0 thrashing of amateur side Mathaithai in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Tuesday night after spending months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.
“As for Lebo, he is at that stage where he can play if given a chance but we are still a little bit cautious because he is two months ahead of time in terms of what we expected of him.
“There is still a feeling of not wanting to push him too much but there is also a feeling that the boy looks like he is ready to give us something, and we will have to decide about that with the coaches.
“At this stage I cannot confirm whether he will be in the team or not but he is looking very good, I must say.”
Mngqithi said Sundowns will face a challenge notching up a second win in succession against 10-time and back-to-back defending Champions League winners Al Ahly.
“We are going to have a very tough encounter, a game that has got so much inside and a game that can determine the season.
“It is a game of consequence because we are both looking for a result that can maybe get us into the quarterfinals or extend our position in the group stages.
“We are also considering the fact that they lost the first match against us on their own ground. Obviously they will come with vengeance, hoping to try and upset us.”
