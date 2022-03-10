Soccer

Swallows' under-fire coach Dylan Kerr lashes out at coaches gunning for his job

10 March 2022 - 11:35 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is chasing both the Nedbank Cup glory and saving the club from relegation.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Under-fire Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has lashed out at "disrespectful" football coaches who he alleges are after his job and players’ agents who he says keep interfering with his work.

With eight games to go in the DStv Premiership this season, Swallows find themselves deep in the relegation mix.

Kerr’s men, who are also in the running for Nedbank Cup glory, are positioned 14th on the log table with 18 points to their name. They are one point above Baroka FC, who are at the foot of the table.

Kerr, who joined the Birds early in December last year, has alleged that his mission hasn’t been without annoying interruptions from outside the team.

“Now all of sudden because we lost against Royal AM, you’ve got agents phoning saying, ‘We can bring this striker, we can bring this defender, we can bring this goalkeeper',” Kerr said.

“I mean it’s disrespectful to my players. My chairman also told me that the week we lost against TS Galaxy he had 10 applications for my job, because we got beaten.”

Swallows suffered a late, painful 1-0 defeat to Royal at the weekend with Elias Pelembe netting a scorcher in the dying minutes of the clash in Durban.

Kerr said he is confident his team will beat the drop despite some of his colleagues in the beautiful game seeming to believe otherwise.

“Yes [I’m confident we will survive], because I see what we are doing at training every day,” the coach said.

“It’s about getting the confidence to score goals. I actually don’t mind as long as we hit the target, I know the confidence, I know the strengths of these players, I know their attitude. It’s top drawer.

“We’ve got eight games to go. There’s eight major, major battles. We’ve got [to play against] four teams that are in the bottom eight and four that are in the top eight. So which ones are more difficult?” he said.

“But we’ve got the right attitude, we saw that against Royal AM at their home ground. No team has gone to Royal AM to do what we did there.”

Swallows host Royal for a Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday at 6pm and revenge is definitely at the back of the Birds’ minds.

