Swallows' under-fire coach Dylan Kerr lashes out at coaches gunning for his job

Under-fire Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has lashed out at "disrespectful" football coaches who he alleges are after his job and players’ agents who he says keep interfering with his work.

With eight games to go in the DStv Premiership this season, Swallows find themselves deep in the relegation mix.

Kerr’s men, who are also in the running for Nedbank Cup glory, are positioned 14th on the log table with 18 points to their name. They are one point above Baroka FC, who are at the foot of the table.

Kerr, who joined the Birds early in December last year, has alleged that his mission hasn’t been without annoying interruptions from outside the team.

“Now all of sudden because we lost against Royal AM, you’ve got agents phoning saying, ‘We can bring this striker, we can bring this defender, we can bring this goalkeeper',” Kerr said.

“I mean it’s disrespectful to my players. My chairman also told me that the week we lost against TS Galaxy he had 10 applications for my job, because we got beaten.”