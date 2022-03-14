Soccer

Broos names his final Bafana squad to meet Guinea and France

14 March 2022 - 12:38 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his final squad to face Guinea and France in this month's frinedlies in Europe.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for this month's friendlies against Guinea and France.

Making the announcement on Monday, Broos said he was pleased at the strong opposition arranged for the two friendlies as he needs such tests to improve his players' experience level and gain crucial answers on where Bafana need improvement.

“After the World Cup qualifiers ended [last year] we thought about it and what we had to do in the March Fifa date. From the beginning I said, 'Don't bring Botswana, I need big teams',” Broos said.

“There was Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, and then France came.

“I think France will play 80% or 90% of their top players, but I'm sure the coach [Didier Deschamps] will also use the match to try some players.”

SA face Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and will be tested against world champions France in Lille on March 29. Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.

Added to Broos' provisional squad was Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mothobi Mvala. Left out were Brylon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Sbonelo Cele (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa United) and Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC)

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Lyle Forster (Westerlo, Belgium), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

