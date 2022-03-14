Soccer

Broos on why Jali cannot make the Bafana squad: ‘This is a choice I made’

14 March 2022 - 16:11 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaks to the media after his squad announcement for the friendlies against Guinea and France.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaks to the media after his squad announcement for the friendlies against Guinea and France.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos says he made a decision for a youth emphasis in Bafana Bafana and he is sticking to it, so Andile Jali, arguably the DStv Premiership’s most in-form midfielder, will remain an unfortunate casualty of that.

Bafana coach Broos’ youth emphasis since his appointment in May last year has divided pundits and Premiership coaches. However it has earned him popularity among the public, who felt that years of poor results and a previous generation that underachieved necessitated a new broom in national team playing personnel.

The adventurous approach saw an exuberant, energetic Bafana run Ghana close in their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group G. SA bowed out on the same points (13) and goal difference (+4) as the Black Stars, but just less goals scored — and some controversial refereeing decisions in the final game in Cape Coast.

But it has also meant 31-year-old Jali — playing himself into contention for Premiership Player of the Season with scintillating form at runaway leaders Sundowns — has been left out in the cold.

“You know this is a choice. This is a choice I made,” Broos said.

“I know Jali very well because he played in Belgium. And this is a choice I made from the beginning. And I’m still OK for myself with that choice.

“So I will try other players. Jali is an older player too. So I think that with the younger players I have now, I am [also] looking for other types of players in the midfield.”

Former Orlando Pirates star Jali returned to the Premiership from four successful seasons with Belgian top-flight outfit KV Oostende when he joined Sundowns in July 2018.

Initially overweight having spent six months sidelined in Belgium, he regained his fitness. In 2021-22 he has commanded the Sundowns midfield in a fashion even eclipsing his younger days at the Buccaneers, where Jali was a key member of the back-to-back treble-winning teams of 2010-11 and 2011-12, and Pirates’ combination that reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final.

Broos was speaking after announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg for Bafana's friendlies against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and world champions France in Lille on March 29. 

READ MORE

Broos names his final Bafana squad to meet Guinea and France

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for this month's friendlies against Guinea and France.
Sport
4 hours ago

Mokwena has advice for Bafana new boy Mudau as Mbappe, Benzema and Keïta loom

Khuliso Mudau’s hard work has been rewarded with a first national call-up and the rigid right-back may come face to face with superstars Kylian ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘Victory not important against Guinea and France’ – Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says victory is not a priority against world champions France during SA's high-profile international friendly in Lille ...
Sport
6 days ago

Broos announces Bafana preliminary squad to meet Guinea and France

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man preliminary squad for the friendly matches against France and Guinea in Belgium and France ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  2. Al Ahly coach Mosimane cautions Sundowns not to do a PSG Soccer
  3. Ahly coach Mosimane takes a subtle jab at Sundowns coaches Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane: ‘Sundowns must leave me alone. I’ve moved on’ Soccer
  5. Sundowns through to the Champions League quarters after completing double over ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone