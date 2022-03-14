Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job
EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind Ria Ledwaba, vice-president of the SA Football Association (Safa), saying she is the one who can turn the institution around.
“Mme Ria Ledwaba is the best-qualified person to lead and revive that collapsed institution,” Malema tweeted on Sunday.
Malema's tweet comes amid reports that the Hawks are investigating Safa. Suspended national executive committee (NEC) member Willie Mooka told the Daily Maverick he opened a case against the organisation’s president Danny Jordaan for alleged unauthorised payments.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, without divulging details of the case, confirmed to TimesLIVE that a case was opened against the association.
Ledwaba was reinstated in her position in September 2020 after she was removed in June that year for allegedly approaching sports minister Nathi Mthethwa expressing concern with how the response to former acting CEO Gay Mokoena’s report into the organisation was handled.
The report made several allegations of abuse of power by Jordaan.
Ledwaba, who is the first woman vice-president at Safa, was replaced by Natasha Tsichlas, who stepped down from the position to make way for Ledwaba's reinstatement.
She said her action should not be interpreted to mean that she endorsed Ledwaba's alleged misconduct.
It isn't clear if Ledwaba will contest Jordaan's position this year.
Among Jordaan's challengers could be Chippa United owner Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi who is reportedly considering contesting the position.
He told City Press he was approached by members in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape and urged to run for president. He would not be drawn on whether he will heed their call. He did, however, call for new blood at the association.
Here's a snapshot of responses to Malema's tweet:
