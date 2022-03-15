No hard feelings with Al Ahly for the players — Sundowns keeper Onyango

Onyango watched from the stands as he was not part of the match day squad. He said though such issues are above his pay grade as a player, from what he has gathered, most of the drama largely involved mind games.

“I don’t want to talk about the drama because I was not part of the team. I only came to watch from the stands,” said Onyango.

“That should be dealt by the management if there was any kind of drama. Football is all about playing mind games and for me this was all about the mind games.

“At the end of the day the game is played and ends on the pitch and the brotherhood has to go on. There are no hard feelings with the opponents.

“Football is very funny. You might have hard feelings against an opponent and you meet them in the next round.”

The 36-year-old Ugandan legend who has won every SA domestic and continental cup on offer was speaking on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg. Sundowns were drawn against Clinton Larsen’s amateurs Summerfield Dynamos.

Sundowns have faced lower division sides on their way to the quarterfinals and scored 10 unanswered goals.