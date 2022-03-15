×

Soccer

Pirates boss Ncikazi: ‘As a coach, the day you're hired you must be ready to be fired’

15 March 2022 - 18:11 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi reacts during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 9 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mandla Ncikazi says he understands the frustrations of Orlando Pirates' supporters, who ask for their team to perform better.

Bucs bounced back from a tough run of three matches without a win — including a 2-1 Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs and being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on penalties by Marumo Gallants — with Sunday's 3-1 Caf Confederation Cup win against Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium.

The Confed, where Pirates lead Group B and are on course for the quarterfinals, is Bucs' last hope at silverware. In the DStv Premiership, where they meet SuperSport United in a big match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm), Pirates are in fourth place, but 19 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ncikazi and co-coach Fadlu Davids have come in for some stick from supporters as Bucs have struggled, and will look for more relief by following their Confed win against Eswatini's Leopards with a league win against seventh-placed SuperSport.

“I'm feeling bad for the supporters — they deserve better,” Ncikazi said, asked about the criticism he and Davids have received. “I'm not happy for our management — they deserve better. But personally as a coach, the day you get hired you must be ready to be fired.

“I don't think there's a coach in any league who's not feeling under pressure, and I'm in the same pool. So the pressure, I understand.

“I understand the frustrations of the Pirates supporters — they want their team to be in a better state. So more than me, it's about the frustration they are going through.

“I wish I could change it so that it can be better. But it is what it is — we are just missing goals.

“I think we are one of those teams playing so well but we just miss the main part. So it's not about me — it's about the supporters getting what they deserve.”

