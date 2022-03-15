Pirates boss Ncikazi: ‘As a coach, the day you're hired you must be ready to be fired’
Mandla Ncikazi says he understands the frustrations of Orlando Pirates' supporters, who ask for their team to perform better.
Bucs bounced back from a tough run of three matches without a win — including a 2-1 Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs and being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on penalties by Marumo Gallants — with Sunday's 3-1 Caf Confederation Cup win against Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium.
The Confed, where Pirates lead Group B and are on course for the quarterfinals, is Bucs' last hope at silverware. In the DStv Premiership, where they meet SuperSport United in a big match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm), Pirates are in fourth place, but 19 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ncikazi and co-coach Fadlu Davids have come in for some stick from supporters as Bucs have struggled, and will look for more relief by following their Confed win against Eswatini's Leopards with a league win against seventh-placed SuperSport.
“I'm feeling bad for the supporters — they deserve better,” Ncikazi said, asked about the criticism he and Davids have received. “I'm not happy for our management — they deserve better. But personally as a coach, the day you get hired you must be ready to be fired.
“I don't think there's a coach in any league who's not feeling under pressure, and I'm in the same pool. So the pressure, I understand.
“I understand the frustrations of the Pirates supporters — they want their team to be in a better state. So more than me, it's about the frustration they are going through.
“I wish I could change it so that it can be better. But it is what it is — we are just missing goals.
“I think we are one of those teams playing so well but we just miss the main part. So it's not about me — it's about the supporters getting what they deserve.”