Soccer

Broos: Sundowns and Pirates call-ups can strengthen Bafana

16 March 2022 - 07:26 By Marc Strydom
Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Ibrahim Mustapha of Al-Hilal in the Caf Champions League Group A 22 match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on February 11 2022. Lakay's exploits in the Champions League have helped him get a Bafana Bafana call-up.
Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Ibrahim Mustapha of Al-Hilal in the Caf Champions League Group A 22 match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on February 11 2022. Lakay's exploits in the Champions League have helped him get a Bafana Bafana call-up.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The additions to his squad from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates who have impressed Hugo Broos in continental club competition can make an improvement to Bafana Bafana, the coach has said.

Broos said after last year's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign where his young, exuberant Bafana ran Ghana close in Group F, bowing out on fewer goals scored, the technical team sat down to analyse where they could improve the team.

The fullbacks on both sides and more aggression in central midfield would certainly have been areas they would have identified.

Broos went into the World Cup campaign four months after his May appointment, most of which was a domestic off-season. He said he initially had to rely on assistant coach Helman Mkhalele for the ex-Bafana winger's opinion on the quality of some players when he made call-ups.

Increasingly the head coach has been able to make assessments of SA players in person. Watching Sundowns and Pirates playing at a high level in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup has led to some stronger call-ups in key positions.

Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay and right-back Khuliso Mudau, Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu and midfielders Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare are sure to add value in the friendlies against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and world champions France in Lille on March 29.

Broos on why Jali cannot make the Bafana squad: ‘This is a choice I made’

Hugo Broos says he made a decision for a youth emphasis in Bafana Bafana and he is sticking to it, so Andile Jali, arguably the DStv Premiership’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

"You know the qualifiers for the World Cup were a very good thing for us. Certainly we had a young team, not experienced so they got a lot of experience in those six games," Broos said.

"But again, you have to always try to improve your team. And we made an evaluation after those six games and we were looking for other players.

"Maybe players who can improve the quality of our team. Like the two Lakays — in front [Fagrie Lakay] and at left-back [Lyle], like Shandu, like Mosele, like Monare and Mudau.

"I think they deserve a chance because they produced very good performances in the Caf Confederation Cup and the Champions League.

"It's up to them to take those with their two hands. If they do it, I think there can be an improvement for us."

Sundowns are top of the 2021-22 Champions League's Group A having completed a first-ever double of 1-0 wins in Cairo and at FNB Stadium on Saturday against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Pirates top Group B in the Confederation Cup.

