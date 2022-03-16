Broos: Sundowns and Pirates call-ups can strengthen Bafana

The additions to his squad from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates who have impressed Hugo Broos in continental club competition can make an improvement to Bafana Bafana, the coach has said.

Broos said after last year's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign where his young, exuberant Bafana ran Ghana close in Group F, bowing out on fewer goals scored, the technical team sat down to analyse where they could improve the team.

The fullbacks on both sides and more aggression in central midfield would certainly have been areas they would have identified.

Broos went into the World Cup campaign four months after his May appointment, most of which was a domestic off-season. He said he initially had to rely on assistant coach Helman Mkhalele for the ex-Bafana winger's opinion on the quality of some players when he made call-ups.

Increasingly the head coach has been able to make assessments of SA players in person. Watching Sundowns and Pirates playing at a high level in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup has led to some stronger call-ups in key positions.

Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay and right-back Khuliso Mudau, Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu and midfielders Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare are sure to add value in the friendlies against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and world champions France in Lille on March 29.