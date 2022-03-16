Outcome in Kaizer Chiefs arbitration against PSL expected early next week

An outcome in the arbitration between Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding two fixtures the club failed to honour is expected on Tuesday next week.

The arbitration regarding the case where Chiefs asked for postponements for their DStv Premiership matches in December amid 31 cases of Covid-19, which grew to more than 50, but had their request declined by the PSL, was heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TimesLIVE understands that arguments were heard and completed over the two days, and that the arbitrator, advocate Nazeer Cassim SC, said he would give his outcome on Tuesday.

The case — involving the matches Chiefs did not honour home to Cape Town City and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows in December — can have a huge bearing on Amakhosi’s 2021-22 Premiership season.

Chiefs are a huge 16 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, but have four games in hand. Mathematically, if they won all four of the outstanding matches, that would give them 12 points and take Chiefs within four points of Downs.

But if the arbitration decision goes the PSL’s way, Chiefs would then almost certainly lose the six points from the two games they missed in a disciplinary committee, and that would put an end to any hope of them at the very least even pressurising the four-time consecutive champions Sundowns.