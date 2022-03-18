×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

AmaZulu's Champions League quarterfinal hopes suffer massive blow with defeat to Raja

18 March 2022 - 20:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu challenged by Abdeljalil Jbira of Raja Casablanca during their CAF Champions League clash Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu challenged by Abdeljalil Jbira of Raja Casablanca during their CAF Champions League clash Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu's Caf Champions League quarterfinal hopes suffered a huge blow when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca of Morocco at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Their fairytale looks set to end in the group stages unless they get a favourable result from their remaining fixture against Horoya next month in Conakry which is an assignment that is going to be a mountain to climb.

Goals by Hamid Ahadad and Ilias Haddad secured a quarterfinal berth for the Moroccan giants with one game to spare in Group B.

AmaZulu had the worst possible start to this game that they needed to win at all costs to stay in contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

The South Africans conceded on six minutes when Ahadad was the beneficiary of Raja’s long ball forward and made no mistake with only Usuthu’s keeper Veli Mothwa to beat as the attacker chipped the ball over.

However, the home side failed to draw back level at halftime despite the fact that they dominated the first 45 minutes.

Usuthu had few opportunities with Augustine Mulenga hitting a side net and Thabo Qalinge's overhead kick going wide all inside the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors were always well organised at the back and protected their goalkeeper exceptionally for most of the opening half.

Raja also had two more great opportunities to increase the scoreboard pressure but Mothwa produced masterclass saves to keep the hosts in the game.

Usuthu also had to alter their plans for the clash when their striker Mulenga had to go off with an injury and was replaced by Bongi Ntuli after 33 minutes of play.

In the second stanza, AmaZulu continued where they left off, pressing the visitors but always failed to penetrate Raja when they got into the final third.

In what was a sign of them feeling the pressure, Raja started with their classic time wasting tactics with at least 30 minutes left in the game.

But the visitors sealed the victory and the spot in the next round of the continental tournament in the 76th minute when Haddad beat Mothwa after shambolic defending from Usuthu after Raja's corner kick.

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has gone the club’s way, with the two matches the club failed to honour in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'We are going to fight until the end,' says Chiefs midfielder Baccus

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to extend their recently found good run and try to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership title when ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in power

Former high-ranking SA Football Association (Safa) officials have alleged bullying and disregard for the constitution in the organisation’s regions ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played Soccer
  2. Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job Soccer
  3. Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director Sport
  4. ‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests Cricket
  5. Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia