AmaZulu's Champions League quarterfinal hopes suffer massive blow with defeat to Raja

AmaZulu's Caf Champions League quarterfinal hopes suffered a huge blow when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca of Morocco at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Their fairytale looks set to end in the group stages unless they get a favourable result from their remaining fixture against Horoya next month in Conakry which is an assignment that is going to be a mountain to climb.

Goals by Hamid Ahadad and Ilias Haddad secured a quarterfinal berth for the Moroccan giants with one game to spare in Group B.

AmaZulu had the worst possible start to this game that they needed to win at all costs to stay in contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

The South Africans conceded on six minutes when Ahadad was the beneficiary of Raja’s long ball forward and made no mistake with only Usuthu’s keeper Veli Mothwa to beat as the attacker chipped the ball over.

However, the home side failed to draw back level at halftime despite the fact that they dominated the first 45 minutes.

Usuthu had few opportunities with Augustine Mulenga hitting a side net and Thabo Qalinge's overhead kick going wide all inside the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors were always well organised at the back and protected their goalkeeper exceptionally for most of the opening half.

Raja also had two more great opportunities to increase the scoreboard pressure but Mothwa produced masterclass saves to keep the hosts in the game.

Usuthu also had to alter their plans for the clash when their striker Mulenga had to go off with an injury and was replaced by Bongi Ntuli after 33 minutes of play.

In the second stanza, AmaZulu continued where they left off, pressing the visitors but always failed to penetrate Raja when they got into the final third.

In what was a sign of them feeling the pressure, Raja started with their classic time wasting tactics with at least 30 minutes left in the game.

But the visitors sealed the victory and the spot in the next round of the continental tournament in the 76th minute when Haddad beat Mothwa after shambolic defending from Usuthu after Raja's corner kick.