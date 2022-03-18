'We are going to fight until the end,' says Chiefs midfielder Baccus
Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to extend their recently found good run and try to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership title when they meet Golden Arrows on Saturday.
Amakhosi welcome Arrows to the FNB Stadium in Soweto from 7.30pm.
The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season after Chiefs failed to pitch for their December fixture that was scheduled to take place in Durban due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.
An outcome in the arbitration between Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League relating to the two fixtures that the Soweto giants missed is expected next week.
In their last three matches in the Premiership, the third-placed Chiefs have managed to collect seven out of nine points.
They are 16 points behind top-of-the-table Sundowns, who have played four more games and also have Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup to worry about.
Amakhosi midfielder Kearyn Baccus said they are prepared to fight until the end on the field.
Chiefs are looking to give themselves a chance to finish at least in the second spot if they can’t achieve the unthinkable of beating Downs to the league title.
“We are fighting and we are going to fight all the way till the end. Hopefully, we can get there or thereabouts in these last 10 games or so,” Baccus said.
“We are just looking forward to it and can’t wait to finish the league very strong.”
Chiefs have recorded a draw and victories against Baroka FC and rivals Orlando Pirates in their last three outings.
Arrows head to the match on the back of 2-1 loss to the relegation-threatened Chippa United and are in position 11 on the log with just 25 points from 20 matches.
“Arrows is a good team, just like every team in the league. Every game has different elements, so we have to be very disciplined and play well against Arrows and hopefully we can get a result,” Baccus said.
