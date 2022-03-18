×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'We are going to fight until the end,' says Chiefs midfielder Baccus

18 March 2022 - 15:11 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs player Kearyn Baccus says they are prepared to push Sundowns until the end of the title race.
SUPER SUB Kaizer Chiefs player Kearyn Baccus says they are prepared to push Sundowns until the end of the title race.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to extend their recently found good run and try to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership title when they meet Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Amakhosi welcome Arrows to the FNB Stadium in Soweto from 7.30pm.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season after Chiefs failed to pitch for their December fixture that was scheduled to take place in Durban due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.

An outcome in the arbitration between Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League relating to the two fixtures that the Soweto giants missed is expected next week.

In their last three matches in the Premiership, the third-placed Chiefs have managed to collect seven out of nine points.

They are 16 points behind top-of-the-table Sundowns, who have played four more games and also have Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup to worry about.

Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly ready to help Bafana acclimatise in France

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly is excited about his return to France, where he will look to help his Bafana Bafana teammates acclimatise ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amakhosi midfielder Kearyn Baccus said they are prepared to fight until the end on the field.

Chiefs are looking to give themselves a chance to finish at least in the second spot if they can’t achieve the unthinkable of beating Downs to the league title.

“We are fighting and we are going to fight all the way till the end. Hopefully, we can get there or thereabouts in these last 10 games or so,” Baccus said.

“We are just looking forward to it and can’t wait to finish the league very strong.”

Chiefs have recorded a draw and victories against Baroka FC and rivals Orlando Pirates in their last three outings.

Arrows head to the match on the back of 2-1 loss to the relegation-threatened Chippa United and are in position 11 on the log with just 25 points from 20 matches.

“Arrows is a good team, just like every team in the league. Every game has different elements, so we have to be very disciplined and play well against Arrows and hopefully we can get a result,” Baccus said.

MORE:

Outcome in Kaizer Chiefs arbitration against PSL expected early next week

An outcome in the arbitration between Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League regarding two fixtures the club failed to honour is expected on ...
Sport
1 day ago

France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana

France coach Didier Deschamps has named a strong squad for the friendly against Bafana Bafana in Lille later this month including N'Golo Kante, Paul ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in power

Former high-ranking SA Football Association (Safa) officials have alleged bullying and disregard for the constitution in the organisation’s regions ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job Soccer
  2. Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director Sport
  3. Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in ... Soccer
  4. ‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests Cricket
  5. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested