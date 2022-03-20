×

Soccer

Chelsea cannot show self-pity amid off-pitch uncertainty, says Tuchel

20 March 2022 - 09:22 By Reuters
Isaiah Jones of Middlesbrough battles for possession with Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on March 19 2022.
Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his team cannot show any self-pity amid off-field turmoil and that they have a responsibility towards behind-the-scenes staff to remain focused during the club's impending sale.

European champions Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

Tuchel added he was impressed with his players' focus as Chelsea strolled into the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. They have won all six games since Abramovich put the club up for sale.

“They have impressed me, not surprised me,” Tuchel said. “At one point, we needed to accept we didn't cause the situation, we can't influence the situation, and we can't change the situation no matter what we do or how much we talk about it.

“I feel a responsibility because there are people who are worried who are not in the spotlight. My players and staff are privileged but we are concerned. There are 700 or 800 people working at Chelsea and are maybe existentially worried about what will happen at the club.

“For them, it's also my responsibility and everyone's responsibility to show the right spirit, positivity, and not go into self-pity and worry about a situation we didn't cause and can't change.”

Three bids have been made to purchase Chelsea by groups led by British property developer Nick Candy, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family and the pairing of Martin Broughton and Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry joined a consortium looking to buy a 10% stake in the Premier League club.

“I don't know anything about the offers, how many serious offers there are or who they are from,” Tuchel said.

“I am not so much interested in the details of this process. When it gets crucial and decisive, it is enough that I know it... The offers are in now and the board is trying to find a decision with the government as soon as possible.”

