WATCH | David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the operation is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

Western nations call it an aggressive war of choice and have imposed punishing sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's economy.

Irina, head of the Regional Perinatal Centre, posted videos of a basement where she said pregnant women and mothers were evacuated on the first day of Russia's invasion.

She also shared images of newborn babies dependent on oxygen generators, which were donated by UNICEF.

"The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes," she said.

"We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work."

One of Irina's videos showed a woman called Yana cradling her baby son Mykhailo, who was born on the second day of the war with breathing problems.

Irina said Mykhailo was now better but the family's home had been destroyed.

"Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up," Irina said.