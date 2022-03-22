Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC was critical of Kaizer Chiefs’ willingness to provide crucial information to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but ultimately decided Amakhosi’s case for a postponement of two matches in December had merit.

Cassim ruled on Friday that the two DStv Premiership games Chiefs failed to honour against Cape Town City on December 4 and Golden Arrows on December 8 had to be played. The arbitrator went so far as to find the club would have been “negligent if not reckless” to try to field a team amid an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at Naturena.

Cassim defended the decision in December of the PSL to reject Chiefs' initial application for a postponement of five games that month, saying criticism of league football manager Selwyn van Wyk was “unfortunate”, and found the executive committee did not show bias.

He noted that new information was brought to the arbitration by Chiefs’ high-powered legal team, but said even based on the information provided to the PSL in December the club’s situation was worthy of “proper investigation and determination”.

The ruling noted that Chiefs were asking for the decision of Van Wyk on December 2 and the executive committee later to be set aside, and “attacked the legitimacy of circular 12/2020 issued by the NSL” on August 6 2020.

Chiefs requested their postponement on December 2 in a letter addressed by club administrative manage Abdulla Mayet to PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala. This was accompanied by a letter by Amakhosi head physician Dr Mohammed Moosajee addressed to club chairperson Kaizer Motaung. Madlala referred the application to Van Wyk.

Scrutinising Van Wyk’s rejection Cassim wrote: “It is not in dispute that KC [Chiefs] did not comply with the requirements of Rule 6.9 of the Football Manual when it sought the postponement of fixtures for the month of December.

“I think it appropriate to point out that, although postponement of five marches in December was sought, by December 12 KC fielded a team and it was only two games that were not played.”