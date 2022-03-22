Liverpool’s Naby Keita pulls out of Guinea squad for match against Bafana

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their international friendlies against SA Africa and Zambia due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said.

Guinea meet Bafana Bafana in Belgium on Friday night. The match is expected to be played in Brussels, though the SA Football Association has yet to officially confirm the venue.

Bafana, who left SA on Monday, have been training in Paris. They meet world champions France in their second friendly in Lille on Tuesday (March 29).

The 27-year-old Keita started Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals before being replaced in the second half by Thiago Alcantara.

“The Guinean Football Federation has reported today [Monday] that Naby Keita is set to miss their forthcoming fixtures due to a knee complaint,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Guinea meet Zambia four days after their game against SA.

Liverpool also confirmed defender Trent Alexander-Arnold had pulled out of the England squad for matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to a hamstring issue sustained ahead of the game against Forest. Manager Juergen Klopp had said on Friday that the problem would keep Alexander-Arnold out for a few weeks.

The club are also sweating on the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah, who is still feeling the effects of a foot injury that he picked up in a league match against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

Liverpool, who are a point and a place behind league leaders Manchester City, return to action after the international break with a home meeting against Watford on April 2.