×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Manchester City go top of the log in Deloitte Money League for first time

22 March 2022 - 09:47 By Reuters
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on March 20 2022.
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on March 20 2022.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time as the world’s highest revenue-generating club in a 2020-21 season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous leaders Barcelona dropped to fourth in the 25th edition of the table, the Spanish club’s lowest position since 2013-14. Abu Dhabi-owned City, with revenues of €644.9m (R10.6bn) and a number of sponsors linked to the owners, climbed six places.

The Premier League champions and current leaders are only the fourth club to top the Money League after Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Real Madrid (€640.7m, or R10.5bn) were second and Bayern Munich (€611.4m, or R10bn) third.

Manchester United were fifth, their lowest to date, Paris St Germain sixth and Liverpool seventh. European champions Chelsea, now up for sale and with sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were eighth.

Eleven of the top 20 clubs were from the Premier League, the highest proportion ever, with Wolverhampton Wanderers entering for the first time in 17th position.

“The impact of Covid-19 is stark with the lack of fans in stadia unsurprisingly causing the lowest match day revenue in the 25 years of the publication,” the report said.

“Broadcast revenue is at a record high as a result of deferrals in distributions related to the delayed 2019-20 season.”

The report said Money League clubs missed out on more than €2bn of revenue from the middle of the 2019-20 season to the end of the 2020-21 season, taking revenue back to the levels of nearly five years ago.

“Looking ahead to the 2023 Money League covering the 2021-22 season, we expect revenue of Money League clubs to reach record levels, as they bounce back from the effects of the pandemic and push towards collective revenues of €10bn,” it added.

Premier League broadcast rights values were, meanwhile, set to pull further away from the other ‘big five’ European leagues from 2022-23. For the first time ever all of the Money League clubs also have a women’s team.

READ MORE

Man City outclass Southampton to reach FA Cup semifinals

Manchester City produced a decisive late surge to crush Southampton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday and stay in the hunt for a treble.
Sport
1 day ago

Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest in FA Cup

Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest on Sunday to book an FA Cup semifinal clash with Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Chelsea to face Real Madrid in Champions League, Man City v Atletico

The Champions League draw threw up a mouthwatering range of possibilities on Friday as troubled holders Chelsea were drawn to play 13-time winners ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal Soccer
  2. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer
  3. Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played Soccer
  5. Clasico is perfect time to show what Barca can do, Xavi says Soccer

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia