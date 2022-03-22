Monare has Pogba, Kanté on his mind on Bafana tour, not noise over Jali
Thabang Monare’s focus is on recovering from an injury in time to stand a chance of facing the superstars of world champions France on Tuesday, and not controversies over his selection to the Bafana Bafana midfield ahead of Andile Jali.
Orlando Pirates star Monare travelled with Bafana on Monday to their training base in Paris despite a “grade one tear” to his groin which he said, “wasn’t something big, and in a few days I should be ready”.
The injury meant he missed Bucs’ 2-0 group win against JS Saoura in Algiers on Sunday night that saw them head into the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.
Monare seems likely to sit out Bafana’s first friendly against Guinea on Friday night at Guldensporen Stadion in Kortrijk (kickoff 6pm in Belgium, 7pm in SA), but hopes to be fit to meet France in Lille on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old Bucs man’s selection, bucking the trend of coach Hugo Broos’ youth policy, created noise as Mamelodi Sundowns’ 31-year-old Jali — a candidate for DStv Premiership Player of the Season — continues to be overlooked based on age.
“My job is on the field. I don’t dwell much on what’s happening in the media or on social media,” Monare said.
“My job is to represent my country on the field so I don’t look at those things. People have a right to their opinion and I also have a right to my opinion.
“My focus is representing my country well, the best way I can.”
Broos said the call-ups for Monare and his Pirates teammate Goodman Mosele came because he liked the look of the combination for Bucs, and because the SA technical team had identified a lack of muscle in midfield as an aspect lacking in last year’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Monare said playing mentor in Bafana to the likes of TS Galaxy’s 20-year-old Ethan Brooks is a role he welcomes.
“ I don’t think it comes with a lot of pressure. I love being about youngsters and speaking to them about how football works and what I think they should do.
“Speaking of Brooks, I was talking to him the past two days. He’s a midfielder and I like him, and like talking to him and like to try to give him the best advice.
La liste des 2️⃣3️⃣ joueurs qui affronteront la Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 et l'Afrique du Sud 🇿🇦 à Marseille et Lille.— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 17, 2022
Avec 2️⃣ nouveaux sélectionnés !
👋 @Djoninho25 / @c_nk97 🇫🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/z8bXmoSsmX
“I think that also comes with being experienced where you share a lot of knowledge, almost subconsciously. You’re not even aware, you’re just doing it.”
A consistent Premiership performer for 10 years — including a key role as Bidvest Wits won the title in 2016-17 — Monare has only amassed two Bafana caps.
If he plays, he may take the field against — if they play — France’s superstar midfielders Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Chelsea’s unparalleled N’Golo Kanté.
“As an athlete you would always like to get to test yourself against the best in the world. I think this is a good opportunity and test for us as a team and individuals,” the Bucs man said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.