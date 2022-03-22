×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ncikazi wants Pirates to top Group B after reaching Confed quarters

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
22 March 2022 - 13:32
Orlando Pirates' Deon Hotto gets past a challenge in the Caf Confederation Cup match against JS Saoura at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, Algeria on March 20 2022.
Orlando Pirates' Deon Hotto gets past a challenge in the Caf Confederation Cup match against JS Saoura at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, Algeria on March 20 2022.
Image: Jafaar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will not field a weakened team against Al-Ittihad when the Buccaneers host the Libyans in their last Caf Confederation Cup group stage match at Orlando Stadium.

The 2015 losing finalists are top of Group B on 12 points after a clinical 2-0 win over Algerian side JS Saoura in Algiers on Sunday secured them a place in the quarterfinals with a game to spare.

Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said Al-Ittihad, who are second on 10 points and will need a point to join Bucs in the quarterfinals, can expect a full-strength Bucs when the  teams meet on April 3.

“We’re a professional outfit and we try to win all our matches especially at home,” Ncikazi said.

“I’m happy we qualified for the quarterfinals but we are not going to change anything. We’re going to put out our best team and play to win and possibly get to 15 points.

“It’s not going to be an easy match but we’re going to play our best team.”

Pirates will host Al-Ittihad immediately after the Fifa international break and will hope to win to build momentum ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at Ellis Park on April 6.

Saoura’s home defeat left the Algerian outfit third on seven points while Eswatini police club and the group’s whipping boys Royal Leopards prop up the table with zero points.

Al-Ittihad came from behind three times to win 3-2 against Leopards in Tripoli to move to second spot.

Ncikazi was impressed with Saoura’s organisation and individual players. The Algerians will now need to win their last game against Leopards and hope Ittihad lose away to Pirates to be part of the knockout stages.

“Saoura is a very difficult and good team and I think they will still qualify,” Ncikazi said.

Among clubs Pirates can expect to be drawn against in the quarters are Al-Ittihad, Al Ahli Tripoli, Egyptian clubs Pyramids and Al Masry, and Congolese clubs AS Otohô and TP Mazembe and Saoura.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role

The battle to lead SA football supporters is heating up between two feuding organisations, the National Football Supporters Association (Nafsa) and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WATCH | David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was disappointed by the performances of some of his senior players after Amakhosi gave a below-par performance in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has gone the club’s way, with the two matches the club failed to honour in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Liverpool’s Naby Keita pulls out of Guinea squad for match against Bafana

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their international friendlies against SA and Zambia due to a knee injury, the ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal Soccer
  2. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer
  3. Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played Soccer
  5. Clasico is perfect time to show what Barca can do, Xavi says Soccer

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia