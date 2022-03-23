×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt

23 March 2022 - 09:55 By Reuters
Andre Onana of Ajax celebrates 3-2 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 20, 2022 in Amsterdam Netherlands.
Andre Onana of Ajax celebrates 3-2 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 20, 2022 in Amsterdam Netherlands.
Image: Soccrates/Getty Images

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a head-on car collision on Tuesday but emerged unhurt, the Cameroon Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday just days before the African nation will be in action in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Onana had a hospital checkup after the accident on the road between Yaounde and Douala.

He was travelling to join up with the Cameroon squad, who take on Algeria on Friday in the first leg of their playoff tie.

The 25-year-old, who is expected to leave Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season for Inter Milan, has been Cameroon’s first choice since returning from a nine-month drugs ban last November.

Cameroon have, however, been hit by two injury blows with regular midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa both withdrawing from the tie after being hurt in club action at the weekend.Cameroon are bidding for an eighth World Cup finals appearance.

MORE:

Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC was critical of Kaizer Chiefs’ willingness to provide crucial information to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Netflix announces 5-part docu-series on murder of Senzo Meyiwa

The series features exclusive interviews with Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family..
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role

The battle to lead SA football supporters is heating up between two feuding organisations, the National Football Supporters Association (Nafsa) and ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play Soccer
  2. Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal Soccer
  3. WATCH | David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor Soccer
  4. WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub Soccer
  5. Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome Soccer

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...