×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana defender Sibisi ready to do battle with Guinea and France

24 March 2022 - 16:10
Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is ready to take on Guinea and France during international friendlies for Bafana Bafana.
Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is ready to take on Guinea and France during international friendlies for Bafana Bafana.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

If he gets the nod to be part of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their friendly match against Guinea on Friday, Golden Arrows defender and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will be ready for battle.

Bafana take on Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium (7pm in SA) where Sibisi may be thrust into the heart of the defence with Rushine de Reuck as he will be trying to establish himself with the national side.

Looking ahead of the two friendly matches against Guinea and France, the 26-year-old Sibisi said he has accepted the opportunity to make a fresh start in the senior national team.

“This is an honour and is in line with my career and the plans I have for myself, the club I represent and my family,” said the centre back from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, adding  that he will play to his strengths if given a chance.

WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub

Star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has made peace with his continued omission to the Bafana Bafana squad.
Sport
2 days ago

“I always take a step back and observe. This is national level, and at club level as captain the playing fields are very different. Rooming with Rushine de Reuck helps in getting me into the zone, we learn from each other and share our visions and dreams of what we want to do on the pitch.”

Sibisi is excited to be coming up against quality teams like Guinea and France.

“Guinea did well during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and they have a great squad. They are very physical, while the French are more technically superior and we are not going to have it easy out there.

“I bring speed, I read the game well and I am aggressive when it's needed and I really think that is what caught coach Hugo Broos’ eye.”

subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play Soccer
  2. WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub Soccer
  3. Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance Cricket
  4. Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs shocked that PSL ‘intends to take arbitration on review’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...
EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...