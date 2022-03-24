Bafana defender Sibisi ready to do battle with Guinea and France

If he gets the nod to be part of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their friendly match against Guinea on Friday, Golden Arrows defender and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will be ready for battle.

Bafana take on Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium (7pm in SA) where Sibisi may be thrust into the heart of the defence with Rushine de Reuck as he will be trying to establish himself with the national side.

Looking ahead of the two friendly matches against Guinea and France, the 26-year-old Sibisi said he has accepted the opportunity to make a fresh start in the senior national team.

“This is an honour and is in line with my career and the plans I have for myself, the club I represent and my family,” said the centre back from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, adding that he will play to his strengths if given a chance.