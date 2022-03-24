Bafana defender Sibisi ready to do battle with Guinea and France
If he gets the nod to be part of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their friendly match against Guinea on Friday, Golden Arrows defender and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will be ready for battle.
Bafana take on Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium (7pm in SA) where Sibisi may be thrust into the heart of the defence with Rushine de Reuck as he will be trying to establish himself with the national side.
Looking ahead of the two friendly matches against Guinea and France, the 26-year-old Sibisi said he has accepted the opportunity to make a fresh start in the senior national team.
“This is an honour and is in line with my career and the plans I have for myself, the club I represent and my family,” said the centre back from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, adding that he will play to his strengths if given a chance.
“I always take a step back and observe. This is national level, and at club level as captain the playing fields are very different. Rooming with Rushine de Reuck helps in getting me into the zone, we learn from each other and share our visions and dreams of what we want to do on the pitch.”
Sibisi is excited to be coming up against quality teams like Guinea and France.
“Guinea did well during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and they have a great squad. They are very physical, while the French are more technically superior and we are not going to have it easy out there.
“I bring speed, I read the game well and I am aggressive when it's needed and I really think that is what caught coach Hugo Broos’ eye.”