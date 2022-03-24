'Bafana need to play strong opponents,' insists coach Hugo Broos ahead of Guinea and France friendlies

“It was always against, if I can say that, weak opponents and SA were sure even before the game that they were going to win it.

“I think we are not sure if we are going to win these next two games but it will be a very good experience for all the players.

“And for me, it will be a good opportunity to see especially the new players if they are really an improvement for us, if they can bring the power and the experience that I expect,” he said.

Broos has stressed that they’ve opted for a performance- driven approach instead of being desperate for wins.

“What I expect from these games is not a good result because I think it will be very tough when you play against the world champions. A good game will be great,” the coach said.

“I want to see these players out there and showing their quality so that they can be there in June and that we will have a stronger team than that we had for the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

Broos said booking a spot in the 2023 Afcon to take place in Ivory Coast is a must for him.

“In two months, there will be qualifiers for Afcon and I’ve said it already from the beginning. This is a must, we have to go to Ivory Coast next year, we have to be present in Afcon. And therefore, I hope the games we are playing right now will give us what we expect and I’m sure we will be stronger Afcon qualifiers and that we will be there in Ivory Coast for the tournament.”