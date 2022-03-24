Nedbank Cup quarterfinal dates and venues confirmed

The Nedbank Cup will resume next month with the quarterfinal stage headlined by the Limpopo derby between Marumo Gallants and Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 9.

The last eight start on April 8 when National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) host SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

There will be two matches the next day with the Gallants and Baroka derby taking centre stage to be followed later that evening by a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and minnows Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus.

The last quarterfinal fixture is a potentially explosive clash between Royal AM and University of Pretoria (Tuks) on Sunday at Chatsworth Stadium in this round of matches where they will be looking to book semifinal spots.

Fixtures

Friday, April 8: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) vs SuperSport United (Thohoyandou Stadium, 7pm)

Saturday, April 9: Marumo Gallants v Baroka (New Peter Mokaba, 3pm), Mamelodi Sundowns vs Summerfield Dynamos (Loftus, 6pm)

Sunday, April 10: Royal Am vs University of Pretoria (Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm)

TimesLIVE