×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal dates and venues confirmed

24 March 2022 - 17:59
The Nedbank Cup Trophy the teams will be fighting for.
The Nedbank Cup Trophy the teams will be fighting for.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Nedbank Cup will resume next month with the quarterfinal stage headlined by the Limpopo derby between Marumo Gallants and Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 9.

The last eight start on April 8 when National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) host SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

There will be two matches the next day with the Gallants and Baroka derby taking centre stage to be followed later that evening by a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and minnows Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus.

The last quarterfinal fixture is a potentially explosive clash between Royal AM and University of Pretoria (Tuks) on Sunday at Chatsworth Stadium in this round of matches where they will be looking to book semifinal spots.

Fixtures

Friday, April 8: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) vs SuperSport United (Thohoyandou Stadium, 7pm)

Saturday, April 9: Marumo Gallants v Baroka (New Peter Mokaba, 3pm), Mamelodi Sundowns vs Summerfield Dynamos (Loftus, 6pm)

Sunday, April 10: Royal Am vs University of Pretoria (Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm)

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Chiefs take on Arrows in good spirits after arbitration victory

After their arbitration win against the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Kaizer Chiefs go in search of another victory against Golden Arrows on the field ...
Sport
5 days ago

'We are going to fight until the end,' says Chiefs midfielder Baccus

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to extend their recently found good run and try to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership title when ...
Sport
6 days ago

Sundowns draw third-tier Dynamos in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Three-time winners Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Clinton Larsen’s amateurs Summerfield Dynamos in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup on ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play Soccer
  2. WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub Soccer
  3. Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance Cricket
  4. Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs shocked that PSL ‘intends to take arbitration on review’ Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...