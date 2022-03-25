×

Soccer

AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably

25 March 2022 - 13:30 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Coach Benni McCarthy has parted ways with AmaZulu FC.
Image: Steve Haag

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has confirmed to TimesLive that coach Benni McCarthy has left the club and an interim coach will be announcedsoon.

McCarthy and Usuthu parted ways on Friday, with Zungu giving the recent tough run in the DStv Premiership as the reason for the drastic decision.

“That’s absolutely correct, although it’s premature because we were going to release a media statement, but it’s true,” Zungu said.

“Benni did a fantastic job from the time he came into the team. He took the team from a very low position in the previous season to the top two finish.

“He also led the team to the Caf Champions League group stages, but it’s true that the performance overall this season has been very mediocre in comparison to what we were beginning to be accustomed to at AmaZulu.”

AmaZulu are yet to win a league match in 2022 and were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

AmaZulu are ninth on the log with 29 points from 23 matches. Usuthu are yet to win a league match in 2022.

AmaZulu, with five wins and four losses, are the king of draws this season as they have 14 so far.

McCarthy joined AmaZulu in October 2020 after some time without a job following his sacking by Cape Town City in 2019.

Zungu said it’s only McCarthy who has left the club in the technical team and an interim coach will take over until the end of the season.

In other coaching developments, relegation-threatened National First Division (NFD) side TS Sporting have parted ways with former coach Benson Mhlongo after a string of poor results.

With seven matches remaining in the NFD, TS Sporting are sitting second from the bottom on the GladAfrica Championship standings with 21 points from 23 matches.

The club announced Abraham Mongoya will take over from former Bafana Bafana midfielder Mhlongo on an interim basis until the end of the season. His mission will be to save the club from relegation.

