Soccer

Bafana coach Broos confirms Mosele is out of the friendly against Guinea

25 March 2022 - 10:17 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Orlando Pirates star Goodman Mosele will be back to face France on Tuesday.
Image: ©Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

On-form Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele has been ruled out of the Bafana Bafana first friendly match against Guinea on Friday due to an injury.

Bafana face the west African country in Kortrijk, Belgium (7pm in SA) before their big clash against France in Lille on Tuesday night.

SA’s preparation for the friendlies hasn’t been without turbulence that involved star player Percy Tau being dropped from the squad due to injury.

Coach Hugo Broos kicked off his training camp in Lille missing at least five players, and on Thursday he was waiting for attackers Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay to join the team in Europe after being delayed by visa-related issues.

Broos said Mosele picked up an ankle injury in Pirates’ Caf Confederation Cup game against JS Saoura of Algeria.

“Mosele came with an injury from the Pirates’ game on Sunday. He has an ankle injury but I think he will be ready to train with the team on Saturday,” Broos said on Thursday.

“We don’t want to take a risk by playing him against Guinea because he feels pain. But on Saturday, he will be in training for the Tuesday game.”

Though he is frustrated by the late arrival of some squad members, Broos was consoled by the fact that those players are free of injuries.

“Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay are fit but we will have to wait a little bit i from the trip they made tonight,” Broos said.

