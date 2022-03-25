Bafana coach Broos confirms Mosele is out of the friendly against Guinea

On-form Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele has been ruled out of the Bafana Bafana first friendly match against Guinea on Friday due to an injury.

Bafana face the west African country in Kortrijk, Belgium (7pm in SA) before their big clash against France in Lille on Tuesday night.

SA’s preparation for the friendlies hasn’t been without turbulence that involved star player Percy Tau being dropped from the squad due to injury.

Coach Hugo Broos kicked off his training camp in Lille missing at least five players, and on Thursday he was waiting for attackers Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay to join the team in Europe after being delayed by visa-related issues.

Broos said Mosele picked up an ankle injury in Pirates’ Caf Confederation Cup game against JS Saoura of Algeria.