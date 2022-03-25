Bafana coach Broos names his starting XI for friendly against Guinea
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his starting eleven for the international friendly against Guinea at the Guldensporen Stadion in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Friday (7pm kickoff).
With regular number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rested, Broos has opted for Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu and Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyanda Xulu will be stationed in front of him as central defenders.
Terrence Mashego of Cape Town City has been deployed at left wingback while Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundown will make his debut at right wingback.
In the midfield, Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates and Mothobi Mvala of Sundowns have been deployed to operate as water carriers in the heart of the engine room.
Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs, Lyle Foster of Belgian side KVC Westerlo and Bandile Shandu of Pirates are the designated attacking midfielders with Evidence Makgopa Baroka as the lone striker.
Starting Eleven: Mothwa, Sibisi ,Xulu, Mashego, Mudau, Mvala, Monare, Dolly, Forster, Shandu, Makgopa
Subs: Bvuma, De Reuck, Mcaba, Lyle Lakay, Brooks, Letsoalo
