Soccer

SA vs Guinea: Five players who are going to be key for Bafana Bafana

25 March 2022 - 12:29
Teboho Mokoena will be one of the key players for Bafana Bafana during an international friendly against Guinea.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana start their European series with a clash against Guinea on Friday night in Belgium where coach Hugo Broos has indicated he is going to give opportunities to most players.

Victory against Guinea is going to be important for morale as they will be up against star-studded World Champions France in Lille on Tuesday night where they are going to be tested to the limit.

The Belgian tactician Broos said it is important for SA to regularly play friendly matches against top ranked sides if they are to become a successful footballing nation again.

TimesLIVE examines the five Bafana players who will be expected to perform in this important friendly.

Veli Mothwa (goalkeeper)

Regular number one Ronwen Williams is expected to be rested for this match and Broos has indicated that Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu might get the nod to start before Bruce Bvuma.

Rushine de Reuck (defender)

The soft-spoken but hard working De Reuck has been a consistent performer over the past year or so during the unsuccessful 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Keagan Dolly (midfielder)

Keagan Dolly has been one of the most impressive performers for inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership with his overall play and goals that led Broos to recall him to the national team.

Teboho Mokoena (midfielder)

“Tebza”, as he is affectionately known, has started life at the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns well and is going to play a big role in the national team in these two matches.

Lyle Foster (attacker)

This is a good opportunity for Foster to stake a claim in the Bafana Bafana team as he has been on the fringes for many years and will be in familiar conditions in Belgium as he plays for KVC Westerlo.

TimesLIVE

