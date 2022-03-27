AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu have announced former Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter as their new interim head coach.

Truter replaces Benni McCarthy, who left ninth-placed DStv Premiership side Usuthu late last week.

The Durban club said in a statement: “AmaZulu is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as interim head coach with immediate effect until the end of the current 2021-22 season.

“We look forward to competing in the league with the remaining seven games left.

“The search for the head coach to lead the team beyond this season has commenced and should be finalised before the end of April.”

Truter oversaw Swallows’ return to the Premiership as champions of the 2019-20 National First Division.

He steered the Birds to an impressive sixth place in their first campaign back in the top-flight in 2020-21, but was fired in November after a long string of poor results as Swallows propped up the table in 2021-22.