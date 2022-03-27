×

Soccer

Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
27 March 2022 - 15:12
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies beat Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to be crowned the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League champions.
Image: CafOnline

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies had the lion’s share at the inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards ceremony for the 2021 season in Sandton on Saturday night.

Sundowns Ladies forward Andisiwe Mgcoyi shared the top scorer award with JVW FC’s Nompumelelo Nyandeni after the pair each scored 27 goals.

There were more cheers for the Sundowns Ladies after captain Bambani Mbane and coach Jerry Tshabalala were named player and coach of the season respectively.

Sundowns Ladies won the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League last year with Tshabalala and Mbane pulling the strings.

Regirl Ngobeni from University of the Western Cape Ladies won goalkeeper of the season and Richmond Ladies’ promising attacker Nthabiseng Majiya won the young player of the season award.

The award-winners will travel to west London for an all-expenses paid trip to Premier League club Brentford later this year, for a tour and to watch a match at Brentford Community Stadium and get to train with The Bees’ women’s team.

The Super League, the first ever professional women’s league in SA, was established by the SA Football Association (Safa) in August 2019. 

The association ran the league without a sponsor in the 2020, before Hollywoodbets came on board with a one-year R17m sponsorship in May last year for the 2021 season.

A new deal for a further three years was announced at the awards ceremony.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the sports betting operator is one of only two companies who have invested money in women’s football. He said the sponsorship has been a game changer for women’s football.

“We are very happy to be here to witness this and the upward trajectory of women’s football,” said Jordaan. “Well done and thank you very much to Hollywoodbets.”

2021 Super League awards winners -

Player of the season: Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

Coach of the season: Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

Top goalscorers: Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC), Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW FC)

Goalkeeper of the season: Regirl Ngobeni (UWC Ladies FC)

Young player of the season: Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies FC)

