Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for the job
Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has responded to fans' suggestion that he should be made goalkeeper coach at the club.
Fans have been showering Khune with appreciation messages, remembering the many years of service he has given at Naturena.
One asked the club to make Khune the next goalkeeper coach.
In his response to the suggestion, the 34-year-old said he was “still young” for the job.
“I’m still young to be a GK [goalkeeper] coach. I have a lot to offer in this game,” said Khune.
Khune has made few appearances for Chiefs this season, but was in January voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Warriors.
Khune said the vote gave him hope and he was determined to impress.
“As soon as I saw that — how many goalkeepers do we have at all the clubs and myself and Bruce (Bvuma) were the selected ones — it gave me hope. I told myself, ‘I need to go out there and impress, and just do what I do best’.
“I’m not out here to prove any point to anyone that I’ve still got it. But just to enjoy myself and give the fans who still believe in me and have voted in me something to smile about,” said Khune at the time.
Previously, Kaizer Chiefs dismissed rumours that Khune was leaving the club for rival Orlando Pirates.
A reliable source at Kaizer Chiefs confirmed to TimesLIVE that Khune was still signed under the club.
