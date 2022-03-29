×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

POLL | Should Khune be the next Chiefs goalkeeper coach?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 March 2022 - 13:00
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he is still young and is not considering taking up the role of goalkeeping coach.
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he is still young and is not considering taking up the role of goalkeeping coach.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Itumeleng Khune's future as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has come under debate this week amid calls from fans for him to take up the goalkeeping coach position at the club.

The position is currently held by Lee Baxter, coach Stuart Baxter's son.

Responding to the calls, the 34-year-old said he was “still young” for the job.

“I’m still young to be a GK [goalkeeper] coach. I have a lot to offer in this game,” said Khune.

Khune has made few appearances for Chiefs this season, but rubbished suggestions he should retire.

I’m not going to retire any time soon, fam,” he told a fan in January.

Khune was earlier this year voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Warriors. He said it gave him hope and he was determined to impress.

“As soon as I saw that — how many goalkeepers do we have at all the clubs and myself and Bruce (Bvuma) were the selected ones — it gave me hope. I told myself, ‘I need to go out there and impress, and just do what I do best’.

“I’m not out here to prove any point to anyone that I’ve still got it. But just to enjoy myself and give the fans who still believe in me and have voted in me something to smile about,” said Khune at the time.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for the job

"I have a lot to offer in this game," said Khune.
Sport
3 hours ago

Petersen aims for Chiefs' No.1 jersey, and says league title race is not over

Brandon Petersen believes in two things that many not long ago might have written off as pipe dreams: that he can make Kaizer Chiefs' No.1 jersey his ...
Sport
1 month ago

Khune: Compact Cup run 'gave me hope' of getting Kaizer Chiefs place back

Kaizer Chiefs' stalwart goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says being voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Amabutho "gave me hope", and ...
Sport
1 month ago

SA's goalkeeping conundrum

Lack of drive, hunger and the shortage of coaches qualified to develop goalkeepers have been cited by two of SA’s legendary goalkeepers as some of ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  2. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...