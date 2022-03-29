POLL | Should Khune be the next Chiefs goalkeeper coach?

Itumeleng Khune's future as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has come under debate this week amid calls from fans for him to take up the goalkeeping coach position at the club.

The position is currently held by Lee Baxter, coach Stuart Baxter's son.

Responding to the calls, the 34-year-old said he was “still young” for the job.

“I’m still young to be a GK [goalkeeper] coach. I have a lot to offer in this game,” said Khune.

Khune has made few appearances for Chiefs this season, but rubbished suggestions he should retire.