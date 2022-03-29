POLL | Should Khune be the next Chiefs goalkeeper coach?
Itumeleng Khune's future as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has come under debate this week amid calls from fans for him to take up the goalkeeping coach position at the club.
The position is currently held by Lee Baxter, coach Stuart Baxter's son.
Responding to the calls, the 34-year-old said he was “still young” for the job.
“I’m still young to be a GK [goalkeeper] coach. I have a lot to offer in this game,” said Khune.
Khune has made few appearances for Chiefs this season, but rubbished suggestions he should retire.
“I’m not going to retire any time soon, fam,” he told a fan in January.
Khune was earlier this year voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Warriors. He said it gave him hope and he was determined to impress.
“As soon as I saw that — how many goalkeepers do we have at all the clubs and myself and Bruce (Bvuma) were the selected ones — it gave me hope. I told myself, ‘I need to go out there and impress, and just do what I do best’.
“I’m not out here to prove any point to anyone that I’ve still got it. But just to enjoy myself and give the fans who still believe in me and have voted in me something to smile about,” said Khune at the time.
