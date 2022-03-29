×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums

29 March 2022 - 14:23 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza. File photo.
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has announced that the league will allow a return of crowds to its stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

Khoza made his announcement on the return of spectators in two weekends' time in a televised press conference on Tuesday. 

This is in response to the government easing restrictions from last week Wednesday on crowds at sports events from 2,000 to 50% of the capacity of stadiums.

The PSL executive committee (exco) met on Monday and Tuesday morning to decide the way forward for a return of fans to matches.

Khoza said fans will be required to present their IDs and proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 negative test less than 72 hours old on arrival at matches to meet the required provisions to enter the stadiums. 

The first Nedbank Cup quarterfinal will be on Friday, April 8, between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium at 7pm.

On Saturday, April 9, Marumo Gallants host Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. That night Mamelodi Sundowns host Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld (6pm).

On Sunday, April 10, Royal AM host University of Pretoria at Chatsworth Stadium at 3pm.

There have not been crowds at PSL matches since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

This is a developing story ...

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE

PSL exco meeting on crowds adjourned, decision expected on Tuesday

The Premier Soccer League's executive committee meeting on Monday on whether to allow crowds back in stadiums was adjourned until Tuesday when a ...
Sport
23 hours ago

As exco meets on Monday, some clubs fear PSL will not open stadiums yet

To the consternation of some clubs, a Premier Soccer League executive committee meeting on Monday is apparently not guaranteed to rubber-stamp a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sigh of relief for sport: Ramaphosa says stadiums can be half-full

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government intends to lift the National State of Disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations ...
Sport
6 days ago

WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of stadiums

Football fans gathered in large numbers outside Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning for a “peaceful protest” to put pressure on the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  2. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...