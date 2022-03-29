×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Southgate backs Maguire to perform for England amid poor spell

29 March 2022 - 11:32 By Reuters
Harry Maguire during the England training session at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, England on March 22 2022.
Harry Maguire during the England training session at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, England on March 22 2022.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Manchester United's Harry Maguire to overcome his slump in form but said on Monday that the situation involving the centreback was complicated ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 29-year-old, who was on the bench for the 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland on Saturday, has come in for fierce criticism this season, raising questions about his future as an England regular heading into the showpiece tournament.

“He's more than capable of playing for us at the highest level. (United) are in a difficult moment, there could be any number of reasons for that,” Southgate said ahead of Tuesday's home friendly against Ivory Coast.

“That doesn't mean players can be poor for a couple of years and still get in. It also depends on competition in those positions. It is complicated ... we need the best players possible.

“Maguire was very good in the autumn and he helped get us to a World Cup semifinal and a Euro final.”

England laboured to a victory against the Swiss in a largely uninspiring affair at Wembley but Southgate praised his players, saying they were able to find solutions against a difficult opposition.

England manager Southgate understands Zaha's Ivory Coast switch

Gareth Southgate said he understands Wilfried Zaha's decision to switch allegiance to Ivory Coast after the Crystal Palace forward was left out of ...
Sport
19 hours ago

“Whenever we bring players into the squad, it is great to see how they cope. Sometimes, it isn't about the opposition quality, although (against Switzerland) that was high,” said Southgate.

“Sometimes, it is about the weight of an England shirt and whether they can cope. I thought all of the players who came in did really well. That was positive.”

Centreback John Stones, who withdrew from the starting line-up against the Swiss due to an injury in the warm-up, will not be involved on Tuesday after returning to Manchester City.

“After today's session at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Cote d'Ivoire and has returned to his club as a precaution,” the England team said in a statement.

Southgate also hinted that captain Harry Kane, who moved within four goals of England's all-time scoring record — Wayne Rooney's 53 — with his winner at the weekend, could be rested against Ivory Coast to give opportunities to others.

“If he had his way, he'd play all the time. That is a brilliant quality to have. If your captain wants to be at every camp, playing every game, that sets the tone,” he added.

“We've got a good squad; we want to give people opportunities and to see things across the week to see if people can play at the level.”

READ MORE

Algeria, Tunisia fancied but other African playoffs in the balance

Algeria and Tunisia are heavily fancied to qualify on Tuesday for the Fifa World Cup but the outcome of the other three African playoffs for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in WC playoffs

Mohamed Salah got the better of his club mate Sadio Mane as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Friday to take a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Broos sees building blocks forming as Bafana tread in France’s lions’ den

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes he saw more of his building blocks fall into place in Friday night's 0-0 draw against Guinea as his young ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Broos: ‘Basketball duel’ against Guinea good preparation for Mbappé and co

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  2. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...