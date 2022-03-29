×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Coaches speak on huge African World Cup qualifying matches

29 March 2022 - 13:10 By Marc Strydom
Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria challenges Gideon Mensah of Ghana in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on March 25 2022.
Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria challenges Gideon Mensah of Ghana in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on March 25 2022.
Image: BackpagePix

For 10 African teams, and the hopes of their nations, their 2022 World Cup moment of truth has arrived as five matches across the continent on Tuesday night will decide the participants in Qatar in November and December.

Watch, in videos, the sentiments of the coaches in some of these five huge clashes of continental football giants (all SA times):

Nigeria v Ghana (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja 7pm) — first leg: Ghana 0 Nigeria 0

Senegal v Egypt (Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Dakar 7pm) — first leg: Egypt 1 Senegal 0

Tuesday night's other matches:

  • Morocco v DR Congo (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, 9.30pm) — first leg: DR Congo 1 Morocco 1
  • Algeria v Cameroon (Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida, 9.30pm) — first leg: Cameroon 0 Algeria 1 
  • Tunisia v Mali (Stade Olympique de Radès, Tunis, 9.30pm) — first leg: Mali 0 Tunisia 1

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in WC playoffs

Mohamed Salah got the better of his club mate Sadio Mane as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Friday to take a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Africa's World Cup playoffs reflect shift in power to the north

Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all took a significant step closer to the World Cup finals after Friday’s first legs of their playoff matches, but new ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Algeria, Tunisia fancied but other African playoffs in the balance

Algeria and Tunisia are heavily fancied to qualify on Tuesday for the Fifa World Cup but the outcome of the other three African playoffs for the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  2. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...