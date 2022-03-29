WATCH | Bafana coach Broos: Mbappé ‘one of the best players in the world’
Hugo Broos has spoken about the challenge for Bafana Bafana of defending against France striker Kylian Mbappé, who the coach described as “one of the best players in the world”.
France manager Didier Deschamps has clarified Paris St-Germain ace Mbappé is available to be fielded for the world champions against SA in Tuesday night's international friendly at the sold out, 50,000-seat Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille (9.15pm France and SA time).
Broos admitted Mbappé is one of the most difficult forwards in global football to defend against.
“He's a fantastic player, a very dangerous player, and even if you neutralise him there will be one moment in the game where he's gone and he scores,” the Bafana coach said.
Broos explained how he felt his team might try to counter the threat of the striker.
SA drew 0-0 against Guinea on Friday night in the first of their two friendlies in Europe that serve as preparation for the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.
France beat Ivory Coast in Marseille on Friday night as the world champions continue their preparations for the defence of their title at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December.
Mbappé missed that game with an ear, nose and throat infection, but is set to be fielded against Bafana.
