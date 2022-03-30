×

Soccer

Toko Ekambi scores sensational winner to send Cameroon to Qatar

30 March 2022 - 00:36 By Reuters
Karl Toko Ekambi of Cameroon during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier first leg match against Algeria at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon on March 25 2022.
Image: Alain Guy Suffo/BackpagePix

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a 124th-minute winner as Cameroon sensationally booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 victory over hosts Algeria in their playoff tie at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker on Tuesday.

Algeria looked to have booked their place when Ahmed Touba netted with three minutes remaining at the end of extra time. But as Cameroon pushed everyone forward for the final play of the game, Toko Ekambi latched onto a loose ball to net a most unlikely winner.

The victory on the away goals rule sealed an eighth World Cup finals appearance for the Indomitable Lions and followed a 1-0 win for Algeria in the first leg on Friday that left them heavy favourites to advance.

Tunisia qualified for a sixth World Cup finals after a 0-0 draw at home to Mali ensured their place at the tournament with a 1-0 aggregate triumph.

Morocco also qualified after Azzedine Ounahi netted a double as they overcame first-half injuries to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday. Morocco advanced 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa in Friday’s first leg and will compete at the finals for a sixth time.

Mali, who have never previously qualified, were much more enterprising but failed to break down a typically tight Tunisia defence, as the hosts held onto their advantage from last Friday’s first leg in Bamako.

Mané fires winning penalty as Salah misses, and Senegal soar to Qatar 2022

Sadio Mane delivered the winning spot-kick as Senegal edged Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the end of a tempestuous World Cup playoff second leg in Dakar ...
Sport
3 hours ago

The north Africans benefited from a horror own goal in Mali where defender Moussa Sissako contrived to turn the ball into his own net in the first half of the first leg and then get himself sent off only four minutes later.

With a 1-0 lead, Tunisia played it safe and the return match had little of the drama of the first clash, though there was some needle between the two teams given what was at stake.

Tunisia will play at a second successive World Cup but will be among the weaker African sides, having benefited from a fortuitous pairing in the playoffs as they avoided some of the other heavyweights.

But they again proved capable of playing on the big occasion, crowding the midfield and giving almost nothing away at the back. It was only the second match in charge for Tunisia’s new coach Jalel Kadri, appointed after the Cup of Nations finals where Tunisia fired Mondher Kebaier despite reaching the quarterfinals.

For Morocco Tarik Tissuoadali and Achraf Hakimi scored their other two goals. Morocco were 2-0 up at half time despite losing defender Jawad El Yamiq after six minutes to a muscle injury and having to take off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, suffering from concussion after twice being hit on the head in aerial duels, in the 43rd.

Substitute Ben Malongo netted a consolation for the Congolese with a shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty box that was the pick of the night’s efforts.

