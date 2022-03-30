Toko Ekambi scores sensational winner to send Cameroon to Qatar

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a 124th-minute winner as Cameroon sensationally booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 victory over hosts Algeria in their playoff tie at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker on Tuesday.

Algeria looked to have booked their place when Ahmed Touba netted with three minutes remaining at the end of extra time. But as Cameroon pushed everyone forward for the final play of the game, Toko Ekambi latched onto a loose ball to net a most unlikely winner.

The victory on the away goals rule sealed an eighth World Cup finals appearance for the Indomitable Lions and followed a 1-0 win for Algeria in the first leg on Friday that left them heavy favourites to advance.

Tunisia qualified for a sixth World Cup finals after a 0-0 draw at home to Mali ensured their place at the tournament with a 1-0 aggregate triumph.

Morocco also qualified after Azzedine Ounahi netted a double as they overcame first-half injuries to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday. Morocco advanced 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa in Friday’s first leg and will compete at the finals for a sixth time.

Mali, who have never previously qualified, were much more enterprising but failed to break down a typically tight Tunisia defence, as the hosts held onto their advantage from last Friday’s first leg in Bamako.