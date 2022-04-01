×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana to miss Jane for clash against Netherlands

01 April 2022 - 16:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane shields the ball from Algeria's Amira Braham during their Awcon qualifier in Algiers on Wednesday night.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane shields the ball from Algeria's Amira Braham during their Awcon qualifier in Algiers on Wednesday night.
Image: SAFA

Banyana Banyana are set to start their African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) preparation without one of their key players and leader, Refiloe Jane.

The AC Milan midfielder is injured and will miss Banyana’s friendly match against Netherlands in the European country on Tuesday, April 12.

SA coach Desiree Ellis announced a 22-woman squad from which the 29-year-old Jane was a noticeable absentee.

“Refiloe Jane hasn’t played for two weeks because she picked up an injury. We received the medical report. We were advised not to play her because she is still not ready to play,” Ellis said when she announced the team for the friendly match on SABC TV.

“We also need to give her time to get over the injuries. I’ve been in contact with her over the last couple of weeks and there’s definitely no chance of her making the squad.”

Apart from being a senior member of the national team, the Italy-based player is part of the Banyana leadership group that has players such as Janine van Wyk and Amanda Dlamini.

Banyana are part of the 12 nations that will fight for the Awcon title in Morocco from July 2.

Ellis and his team are under a strict mandate from the SA Football Association (Safa) to bring home the title this year.

The best SA has done in the tournament is finishing as runners-up on five occasions.

“We know the expectations, we know that we are a results-driven country and we are trying to manage the expectations with performances as well because that also has got to be key. For a lot of players who have been there (as runners-up) before this might be their last chance,” Ellis said.

“We are going to give it our best shot and our best push because it’s important. We also want to get that monkey off our backs but we are not forgetting the likes of Nigeria who have done it and know how to win it.”

Nigeria have won the Awcon 11 times while Equatorial Guinea, who have won it twice, are the only other team to have won the competition.

Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns), Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar)

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (CD Parquesol), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijón), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC)

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies FC).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Banyana target matches against world's top-ranked nations

In her mission to deliver SA’s first African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon), Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has asked the SA Football Association ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

PSL clubs waiting for Caf’s final call on setting up women’s teams

Most Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have not started to establish women teams in spite of a Confederation of African Football (Caf) directive that ...
Sport
1 month ago

Banyana secure place in Africa Women Cup of Nations with aggregate win over Algeria

Banyana Banyana have qualified for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Morocco in July.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We are better than what we did in France,' says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  2. Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium Soccer
  3. Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille Soccer
  4. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  5. Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails